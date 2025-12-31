Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
USF Strikes Two Russian Air Defense Systems Within One Hour

2025-12-31 03:08:57
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the Commander of the Unmanned Systems Forces, Robert "Madyar" Brovdi stated this on Telegram.

According to him, on December 31, drones of the Unmanned Systems Forces from the Asgard battalion of the 412th Separate Brigade Nemesis incinerated two high-value air defense missile systems on the Huliaipole and Orikhiv axes.

Illustrative photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

UkrinForm

