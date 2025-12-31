USF Strikes Two Russian Air Defense Systems Within One Hour

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the Commander of the Unmanned Systems Forces, Robert "Madyar" Brovdi stated this on Telegram.

According to him, on December 31, drones of the Unmanned Systems Forces from the Asgard battalion of the 412th Separate Brigade Nemesis incinerated two high-value air defense missile systems on the Huliaipole and Orikhiv axes.

USF strikes 12 Russian military, infrastructure facilities in occupied territories of Ukraine

As Ukrinform previously reported, the Unmanned Systems Forces struck 12 Russian military and infrastructure facilities in the occupied territories of Ukraine.

Illustrative photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine