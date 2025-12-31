Defense Forces Neutralize Nearly 420,000 Occupiers In 2025 Syrskyi

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi stated this in a Facebook post.

"The final hours of 2025 are passing – another year of our resilience, our courage, our feat. I thank each and every one who today, with weapons in hand, is defending Ukraine. Your service, your bravery, and your sacrifice have already become part of history. Thanks to each of you, Ukraine exists, and Ukraine will exist," Syrskyi emphasized.

He noted that this year Ukraine proved to the enemy and to the whole world a simple truth: the strongest argument is the Armed Forces of Ukraine – an army that holds the line against a numerically superior adversary and is capable of striking it where it believed itself to be unreachable.

According to the Commander-in-Chief, long-range strikes, technologies, and determination are daily weakening and destroying the aggressor's war machine. Using Deep Strike assets, Ukrainian long-range drones and missiles, the Defense Forces are burning down Russia's military potential, the capacities of its military-industrial complex, and its oil refineries every day, thus diminishing the invaders' will to continue this war.

He also reported that in 2025 nearly 420,000 Russian occupiers were neutralized.

"In the New Year, I wish each of you resilience, strength, and faith. I wish you to stand firm where it is hard. To prevail where it seemed impossible. And most importantly – to return. To return alive. To return with Victory. To embrace your loved ones who wait for us from this war every day, believe in us, and live by this hope. And most importantly – I wish unity for our entire country. Because unity is our strength. And unity is our Victory," the Commander-in-Chief emphasized.

As Ukrinform previously reported, since the start of the full-scale invasion, more than 10,000 Russian servicemen have been taken prisoner, thousands of whom remain in Ukraine. In particular, Russia has for the fourth year refused an exchange on an "all for all" basis.

Photo: Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine