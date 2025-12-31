International Security Assistance Reaches USD 45B In 2025 Umerov

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine, Rustem Umerov, stated this on Telegram.

"This year was not easy. It began with work in the defense sector, with a focus on strengthening the front line, developing our own defense industry, ensuring stable supplies, and securing international support. Investments in production, systematic work with partners, and the Ukraine Defence Contact Group meetings all produced tangible results on the battlefield," Umerov noted.

According to him, in 2025 the volume of international security assistance reached $45 billion, the highest level since 2022.

"Over time, these tasks naturally expanded and moved into a broader framework of national security and strategic coordination. Already within the National Security and Defense Council, we continued work with the same priorities: security, resilience, and coordination with partners. A separate track involved negotiations and daily work on conditions that could bring real and sustainable peace closer," Umerov emphasized.

He added that this year included dozens of meetings, trips, and conversations in the United States and Europe with all those who are helping Ukraine stand firm and win. But the most important aspect, he stressed, is the daily, non-public work where every step matters.

"2025 once again reminded us of a simple truth: results appear only where there is systematization, responsibility, and trust among partners. 2026 is ahead – a year in which we must bring peace closer, lay the foundation for recovery, and preserve the most important thing: our people and our state. I thank everyone who worked alongside us this year. I thank our warriors," Umerov said.

As Ukrinform reported, President Volodymyr Zelensky congratulated Ukrainians on the upcoming New Year.

