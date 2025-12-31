Russians Attack Four Districts Of Dnipropetrovsk Region Since Morning, Civilians Injured

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the acting head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration, Vladyslav Haivanenko, reported this on Facebook.

In the Nikopol district, Russians fired artillery and launched FPV drones at Nikopol and the Marhanets, Myrove, Pokrov, both urban and rural, and Chervonohryhorivka communities. A community cultural center and a private house were damaged.

In the Bohdanivka community of the Pavlohrad district, a private house caught fire as a result of a drone attack. Two more houses were damaged. In addition, two outbuildings and several vehicles were damaged. A 41-year-old woman was injured and will recover at home.

In the Dubovyky community of the Synelnykove district, Russian UAV attacks set two private houses and two cars on fire. Three more houses were damaged. Three men aged 35, 59, and 46 were injured and are receiving outpatient treatment.

In the Zelenodolsk community of the Kryvyi Rih district, the aggressor struck with a drone, damaging solar panels.

According to updated information, the invaders launched UAVs at Kryvyi Rih overnight, where an enterprise was damaged.

As Ukrinform previously reported, from the evening Russian forces shelled two districts of the Dnipropetrovsk region with artillery and drones, injuring two people.

Photo: Vladyslav Haivanenko / Facebook