Umerov, European And American Partners Plan Meetings In January

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council Rustem Umerov stated this on Telegram following a phone call with American and European partners.

From the U.S. side, Marco Rubio, Steve Witkoff, and Jared Kushner participated in the conversation. From Europe, national security advisors from the United Kingdom, Germany, and France took part.

The parties coordinated positions and planned further meetings with European and American partners in January.

International security assistance reaches USD 45B in 2025 – Umerov

"Separately, we are preparing a meeting with European partners on January 3 in the format of national security advisers. Representatives of more than 10 countries are expected to participate, as well as NATO, the European Commission, and the European Council. U.S. partners are also expected to join online," he noted.

He also informed that in the new year, work will continue on decisions aimed at producing tangible results.

As Ukrinform reported, President Volodymyr Zelensky, following a briefing from NSDC Secretary Rustem Umerov, announced an agreement with the national security advisors of the leaders of the Coalition of the Willing to hold a meeting in Kyiv on January 3.

Photo: Facebook / Rustem Umerov