EU Demands Removal Of Barriers To Gaza Humanitarian Aid

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Dec. 31 (Petra) The European Union on Wednesday stressed the need to remove all obstacles hindering the delivery of humanitarian aid to the Gaza Strip.European Commissioner for Equality, Preparedness and Crisis Management Hadja Lahbib said on her X account that the Israeli occupation plans to obstruct the work of international humanitarian organizations in Gaza and impede the delivery of life-saving assistance.She added that the EU's position is clear: the law on the registration of non-governmental organizations cannot be applied in its current form, and all obstacles to humanitarian access must be removed, noting that international humanitarian law leaves no room for doubt regarding the obligation to ensure aid reaches those in need.