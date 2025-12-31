403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
MWL Slams Israeli Occupation For Banning Aid Agencies' Action In Gaza
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) JEDDAH, Dec 31 (KUNA) -- Secretary-General of the Muslim World League (MWL) and Chairman of the Organization of Muslim Scholars Dr. Mohammad Al-Isa strongly denounced the Israeli occupation for barring dozens of non-government aid agencies from providing a lifeline for civilian citizens in Gaza Strip.
"This shameful action represents a flagrant violation of international humanitarian laws and norms and worsens the disastrous humanitarian situation in the war-ravaged Strip," Dr. Al-Isa said in a press release on Wednesday.
He urged the international community to shoulder their responsibilities for forcing the Israeli occupation government into respecting the international humanitarian law, lifting all restrictions on humanitarian action and ensuring immediate delivery of sufficient aid to Gaza residents.
He also called for ensuring the safety of all civilians and aid workers in the besieged territory.
Earlier this week, the Israeli occupation authorities announced that they would be suspending all humanitarian action by international aid agencies, including Doctors Without Borders, in Gaza Strip as from January 1, 2026. (end)
fn
"This shameful action represents a flagrant violation of international humanitarian laws and norms and worsens the disastrous humanitarian situation in the war-ravaged Strip," Dr. Al-Isa said in a press release on Wednesday.
He urged the international community to shoulder their responsibilities for forcing the Israeli occupation government into respecting the international humanitarian law, lifting all restrictions on humanitarian action and ensuring immediate delivery of sufficient aid to Gaza residents.
He also called for ensuring the safety of all civilians and aid workers in the besieged territory.
Earlier this week, the Israeli occupation authorities announced that they would be suspending all humanitarian action by international aid agencies, including Doctors Without Borders, in Gaza Strip as from January 1, 2026. (end)
fn
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment