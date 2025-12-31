Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Saudi Arabia, Palestine Discuss Developments In Gaza, Humanitarian Aid


2025-12-31 03:04:39
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RIYADH, Dec 31 (KUNA) -- Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan and Palestinian Vice President Hussien Al-Sheikh discussed on Wednesday the developments in Gaza Strip and the West Bank, and tough humanitarian conditions facing Gazans.
In a statement, the Saudi Foreign Ministry said this was announced during Prince Faisal's reception of Al-Sheikh in Riyadh, adding they also touched upon the Israeli occupation's escalation in the West Bank and its continued violation of the ceasefire.
Both sides have affirmed the need of the unrestricted entry of humanitarian aid, the release of Palestinian Authority's assets, the protection of banking system as well as the commitment to US President Donald Trump's comprehensive peace plan, it stated.
They further appreciated Trump's efforts and underlined the necessity of linking Gaza to the West Bank, and continuing coordination endeavors with international partners and brothers to ensure Palestinians' legitimate rights, including the establishment of their independent state with East Jerusalem as its capital, the statement concluded. (end)
Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)

