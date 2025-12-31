Emirates Post And Shabab Al Ahli Commemorate Al Fursan's Historic Quadruple With Stamp Collection

Dubai, UAE, December 31, 2025 :

Emirates Post, in collaboration with Shabab Al Ahli Club, released a special commemorative stamp collection titled 'Shabab Al Ahli Club - Quadruple Champions 2024/2025,' celebrating the club's historic achievement of winning four major titles in a single, remarkable season. This landmark success has established the 'Fursan Al Humur' (Red Knights) as one of the most successful teams in the UAE's football history.

The stamp launch was celebrated at Rashid Stadium, the Red Knights' home ground, in the presence of Khalifa Saeed Sulaiman, Vice Chairman of Shabab Al Ahli Club; H.E. Major General Talal Al Shanqiti, Chairman of Shabab Al Ahli Football Company; and Board Members of Shabab Al Ahli Football Company; alongside a number of senior officials from both sides and First Team players who attended and signed the Red Knights' commemorative jersey.

The stamps feature designs that trace the season's historic achievements, highlighting the Red Knights, the trophies won, and the club's official logo. This release marks a significant milestone, as it is the first time an Emirati club's logo has been featured on commemorative postal stamps issued within the country.

The stamp collection is now available at all branches of the National Network for Logistics (NXN), as well as online through

Posted by: DubaiPRNetwork Editorial Team

Viewed 1099 times

PR Category: Local News and Government

Posted on: Wednesday, December 31, 2025 12:57:00 PM UAE local time (GMT+4)