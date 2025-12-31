Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Dubai, Events Security Committee: Readiness For New Year 2026 Celebrations

Dubai, Events Security Committee: Readiness For New Year 2026 Celebrations


2025-12-31 03:02:05
(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network)

Posted by: DubaiPRNetwork Editorial Team
Viewed 1103 times
PR Category: Local News and Government
Posted on: Wednesday, December 31, 2025 3:59:00 PM UAE local time (GMT+4)
Next Story: Emirates Post and Shabab Al Ahli commemorate Al Fursan's his...
More from Local News and Government

MENAFN31122025003092003082ID1110544019



Dubai PR Network

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search