Author-Therapist Explores Child Migration In New Children's Book Carlos Crosses The Border

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire / -- Award-winning children's book author and Licensed Clinical Social Worker Ronnie Sidney II, LCSW, announces the release of his newest book, Carlos Crosses the Border, arriving December 31, 2025.

The book tells the powerful story of Carlos, a young boy who journeys from Honduras to the United States with his family in search of safety and a better future. Through moments of fear, hope, and resilience-including riding the dangerous La Bestia train and crossing deserts and rivers-Carlos's story highlights courage, love for family, and the strength of the human spirit.

Sidney reunites with Imagine That! Design for this project, which features a moving foreword by Ashley Gutierrez, who shares her own experience immigrating from Honduras to the United States at age 14.

A husband, father, and therapist from Tappahannock, Virginia, Sidney is a 2014 graduate of Virginia Commonwealth University's School of Social Work and became a Licensed Clinical Social Worker in 2017. That same year, he was recognized by HuffPost as one of 15 Black Male Therapists You Should Know. He is also the author of the Amazon best-seller Nelson Beats the Odds, along with Tameka's New Dress and Rest in Peace RaShawn Reloaded.

Carlos Crosses the Border celebrates the resilience of immigrant families while encouraging empathy, literacy, and social awareness in young readers.

Release Date: December 31, 2025