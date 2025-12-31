Bay Clinic Of Chiropractic Expands Functional Medicine Services To Address Rising Chronic Health Conditions

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Panama City, FL, Dec. 31, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Panama City, FL - December 31, 2025 - -

Bay Clinic of Chiropractic in Panama City, Florida, is expanding its comprehensive functional medicine services to meet growing demand for root-cause healthcare solutions as chronic health conditions continue to affect millions of Americans. The clinic, led by Dr Tony Salamay Chiropractor, Functional Medicine Doctor, and Nutritionist, offers advanced diagnostic testing and personalized treatment protocols for patients seeking alternatives to conventional symptom management.

The expansion comes as the complementary and alternative medicine market is projected to exceed $791 billion by 2032, reflecting a significant shift in how patients approach chronic health challenges. Bay Clinic of Chiropractic addresses conditions including autoimmune disorders, hormonal imbalances, digestive issues, chronic fatigue, fibromyalgia, and inflammation through patient-centered care that identifies underlying causes rather than treating symptoms alone.







"Patients are increasingly recognizing that chronic conditions require more than temporary relief," said Dr. Tony Salamay (Antoine Salameh DC), founder and lead practitioner at Bay Clinic of Chiropractic. "Our functional medicine approach combines advanced diagnostics with personalized treatment plans that address the interconnected systems of the body. We're seeing remarkable improvements in patients who have struggled with conventional treatments for years."

The clinic's comprehensive services include chiropractic care, functional medicine consultations, virtual clinic options, chiropractic neurology, applied kinesiology, sacro occipital technique, and various nutritional and therapeutic interventions. Each patient receives in-depth analysis and fully personalized care plans that may incorporate hormone balancing, gut repair protocols, detoxification programs, and brain-based therapies.

Functional Medicine Doctor at Bay Clinic of Chiropractic represents a growing healthcare model that emphasizes prevention and restoration of optimal health through addressing root causes. The clinic's approach involves extensive patient history reviews, specialized laboratory testing, and treatment strategies that consider genetic, environmental, and lifestyle factors affecting health.

The rise in chronic health conditions, particularly diabetes, autoimmune disorders, and hormonal imbalances, has created unprecedented demand for functional medicine services. Traditional healthcare often focuses on managing symptoms with medications, while functional medicine practitioners work to identify and resolve underlying dysfunction in the body's systems.

"The transformation we witness in our patients validates the functional medicine approach," noted Dr. Salamay. "When you address root causes-whether they're nutritional deficiencies, hormonal imbalances, or chronic inflammation-the body's natural healing capacity is remarkable. Our patients often report improvements not just in their primary concerns but in overall vitality and quality of life."

Bay Clinic of Chiropractic serves Panama City and surrounding Bay County communities with a mission to provide comprehensive healthcare that addresses the whole person. The clinic's integration of multiple therapeutic modalities allows for customized treatment plans that evolve with each patient's progress and changing needs.

As functional medicine continues to gain recognition among both healthcare professionals and patients, clinics like Bay Clinic of Chiropractic are positioned at the forefront of a healthcare evolution that prioritizes prevention, patient empowerment, and sustainable health outcomes over temporary symptom relief.

