Over 100 Injured In India As Two Monorail Trains Crash At Hydropower Site

Two monorail trains collided at a hydropower plant being built in India's northern state of Uttarakhand late on Tuesday and at least 109 workers were injured, a district official told Reuters.

Most of the workers sustained minor injuries, said the official. Four suffered fractures. The trains collided inside a tunnel in Pipalkoti, the site of an upcoming hydropower project by Tehri Hydro Development Corp (THDC), owned in part by NTPC Ltd.

Recommended For You

Gaurav Kumar, the top administrative officer in the area, told Reuters by telephone that the accident occurred on Tuesday night after the brakes of one of the monorail trains failed.

The trains were being used to ferry workers and carry construction material. Kumar said the tracks had been cleared and that work on the project would resume on Wednesday.

Hydropower accounts for about 51 gigawatts of India's installed power capacity of about 505 gigawatts, with Uttarakhand home to more than 10 operating hydropower plants with about 2.0 gigwatts capacity and several projects under construction.