Why New Year Doesn't Mean 'New You': Here's What To Do Instead

On the last day of the year, many of us pretend the calendar is a clean slate. New page. New energy. New habits. In reality, most people wake up on January 1 with the same patterns and the same nervous system they carried through the year before. Because if your inner world is running on fight‐or‐flight, no planner, no vision board, no“new year, new me” mantra is going to save you from waking up already tense, bracing for impact.

This may sound crude, but there's no better time than the end of the year for honest reflection and real stock‐taking. In fact, that's the starting point of Dr Espen Wold‐Jensen's work and also the blunt truth he keeps returning to: stress isn't just a“feeling”, it's a physiological state. In his view, many people today spend a large share of their lives in“sympathetic dominance”, which is the fight‐or‐flight mode of the nervous system.

According to Dr Espen, who describes himself as a researcher in quantum physics and works as a conscious business mentor and breathwork coach, the key to a transformative new year isn't found in a new gym membership or a complex diet. It is found right underneath our noses.“Stress suppresses immunity, digestion, cognition, and healing. Breathwork can help activate the parasympathetic system, which is the state of flow, healing, creativity,” he says.

How breathwork helped him heal

Dr Espen's interest in the human nervous system began through his own experience of adversity. Growing up in a picturesque but“very traumatic” environment in Norway, he navigated the loss of his infant brother, his mother's subsequent alcoholism, and a sister born with disabilities.

“I grew up happy and energetic but also often very angry,” he recalls.“I now understand that the anger was actually grief and sadness that hadn't been processed. It only surfaced later. It wasn't the situations themselves, it was the unprocessed emotion underneath.”

The turning point came in 2006 after a serious motorcycle accident in Australia. Following multiple surgeries and a life‐threatening MRSA infection, surgeons told him they would have to amputate his leg to save his life. In that moment of crisis, he describes experiencing a profound shift in consciousness.“Something took over,” he adds.“There was this voice inside me, and for the first time, I felt no fear. I went home and began breathing. This was not shallow breathing. It was conscious, exaggerated breathing. It felt like an emotional detox, clearing decades of stored trauma in minutes. Three and a half weeks later, I was healed.”

His personal account of recovery now forms the foundation of his work with breath and self‐regulation.

Why you feel“stuck”

To understand why so many people feel anxious heading into a new year, Dr Espen starts with the autonomic nervous system. It has two primary branches: the sympathetic (survival/fight‐or‐flight) and the parasympathetic (recovery/healing). When the sympathetic system is chronically dominant and the parasympathetic system is rarely engaged, the body can feel as if it is constantly“on”.

He argues that the tragedy of modern life is that many of us are“shallow mouth breathers”, a habit that can reinforce this stress state.“Most people - and I'm happy for you to quote me on this - most people aren't sick in the way they think. They're just not breathing properly. What people often need is to learn how to breathe and regulate their nervous system,” he adds, describing breathing through the mouth, high in the chest, as an“on” button for the body's fight‐or‐flight mode.

Mainstream research does show that nasal breathing, especially when slow and diaphragmatic, is linked with greater activation of the body's rest‐and‐digest response, while rapid, shallow breathing is associated with stress.

Even something like peak performance - which so many people chase as part of their New Year resolutions - ultimately comes down to the state of your nervous system, says Dr Espen.“If you can't regulate your nervous system, you're going to burn out. You can go and do all the fancy tests and buy all the equipment - I've got hundreds of thousands of dollars' worth of biohacking gear. But the cheapest one is breathwork. The best one is breathwork. The fastest one is breathwork.”

Your New Year blueprint

Dr Espen believes that while we cannot always change our external environment - the demanding boss, the family obligations, or the global economy - we can influence our internal state through lifestyle. Here is his guide to reclaiming your mental health for the year ahead, which sits alongside (not instead of) appropriate medical or psychological care:

1. The 30‐day 'Nose Breathing' challenge: The simplest, free‐of‐charge“biohack”, he says, is to switch your primary air intake.“To move from sympathetic activation toward parasympathetic, we need to stop habitual mouth breathing. Close the mouth, breathe through the nose. You should be a nose breather the absolute majority of the time.”

The action: For the next 30 days, consciously check in with yourself. Are you breathing through your mouth while driving or typing? Gently close it.

2. Audit your emotions

“You cannot change what you do not measure,” says Dr Espen. He suggests that the quality of your life is shaped by your“primary emotions”. For the first seven days of the year, journal at the end of each day and ask: What was my primary emotion today?

“You might realise your life is mostly lived in stress, with brief moments of joy,” he adds.“There's no judgment here, just awareness. Transformation can only begin once you know what's actually happening.”

To help people reflect, he often references Dr David Hawkins' 'Scale of Consciousness', a conceptual model that links emotions with different levels of awareness. In this framework, lower‐level emotions like guilt, shame, and grief are seen as heavy, draining states, while happiness, courage, and love are seen as expansive states of being.

“Emotions such as anger, fear and worry are associated with lower vibrational frequencies - with death at zero on the scale - while positive emotions such as joy and love operate at much higher frequencies,” explains Dr Espen.“By using breathwork to help you move up the scale into neutrality, courage, and eventually love, you are, in my opinion, changing your biology and your life.”

3. The non‐negotiable morning practice

If you want to avoid starting your day with a“cortisol spike”, you must guard your first hour of wakefulness, says Dr Espen.“Get up an hour before anyone else, and your phone stays on flight mode. The moment you turn that thing on, you are opening up - expanding your consciousness - to everyone and anyone that wants to connect with you in that moment. This is not the purpose. The purpose is to create your own sacred space.”

The action: Take out 60–90 minutes of tech‐free time. Use this for prayer, stretching, journaling, or breathwork. Only turn your phone on when you feel“charged”, so you are in 'charge' of the technology, rather than the technology being in charge of you.

The power of choice: victim or master?

As we look towards the next 12 months, the statistics are daunting. Gen‐Z is experiencing unusually high and rising levels of anxiety compared with previous youth cohorts, and a large share of today's chronic disease burden is linked to lifestyle and behavioural factors. The need for self‐regulation has never felt more urgent.

“The question is - it's a bit of a weird one, but it makes sense: Are you walking the dog, or is the dog walking you?” asks Dr Espen.“Are you in charge? Are you leading your life? Or are you just a victim?” Breathwork, he argues, can be a bridge between those two states. It may help people process the“issues in the tissues” - the suppressed trauma and daily micro‐stressors - before they fully embed as physical symptoms.

While the physical benefits of nasal breathing can be felt quickly, the emotional shift often takes longer. As people begin to regulate their nervous system, old, suppressed emotions may rise to the surface.“What you suppress will be expressed,” says Dr Espen.“If you do this for 30 days, your stress hormones can begin to shift and things can change. If there is trauma, this practice may bring it to the surface, but now your nervous system is in a state where it can process it more easily. You're no longer just running; you're finally beginning to heal.”

So this New Year's Eve, don't just make a wish. Make a commitment to the“superpower hidden right underneath your nose,” as Dr Espen puts it.“We can be victims of our story, or we can choose to be masters of our destiny. That doesn't negate the pain of trauma, but it does allow us to turn pain into power.”