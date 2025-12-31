From Downtown To JBR: How Dubai Will Roll Out NYE Traffic Controls To Manage Rush

[Editor's note: UAE is welcoming the New Year with a bang. Stay tuned to the Khaleej Times live blog for the latest updates on NYE celebrations in UAE ]

In addition to Downtown Dubai, Jumeirah Beach Residence (JBR) has emerged as a key focus area for Dubai's Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) this New Year's Eve. Due to this, there will be rolling road closures around the JBR area as well.

Recommended For You

According to Salahaldeen Al Marzooqi, Director of Intelligent Traffic Systems at RTA's Traffic and Roads Agency, JBR is the second-most popular destination for NYE celebrations in Dubai, prompting authorities to roll out a dedicated traffic and public transport management plan for the area.

“JBR has become one of the hottest locations for New Year's Eve celebrations, and this year we have implemented a comprehensive traffic management plan in coordination with event organisers, security teams and developers,” he said.

From 4pm, pedestrian walkways along the beach and corniche will be closed to manage crowd movement. As the evening progresses, road access will be gradually restricted, with full closures expected around 11pm, transforming much of the area into a pedestrian-friendly zone prioritising public transport.

Private vehicle access will be limited, and internal movement within JBR will be closely managed to ensure public safety. Residents, hotel guests and restaurant patrons have been informed of the closures in advance through developers, allowing them to plan their movements early.

Downtown road closures

Other road closures in Dubai will take place around the Downtown area where over 1.7 million people attended the NYE celebrations of 2025. Phased road closures will begin from 4pm and during this initial period, authorities will gradually close the following arterial roads:



Al Asayel Street

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Boulevard

Burj Khalifa Street

Lower Financial Centre Street Al Mustaqbal Street (between Financial Centre intersection and Commercial Centre Street)

As the evening progresses, additional road segments will be closed according to the following schedule:

8pm: Al Sukook Street will be closed to traffic.

9pm: Upper Financial Centre Street will be sealed off.

11pm: Sheikh Zayed Road will begin gradual closure between Al Meydaan intersection and Commercial Centre roundabout.

Public transport

Almarzooqi said that public transport will play a central role in ferrying travellers to and from the top celebratory spots in Dubai. RTA has deployed between 700 and 1,000 taxis specifically for JBR, ensuring smooth dispersal once fireworks conclude.

The area will also be served by nearby metro and tram stations, with commuters encouraged to walk short distances rather than drive. In addition to this, 360 buses are being deployed for crowd movement and park-and-ride operations across the emirate. Metro and tram services run continuously for about 43 hours.

“We want people to rely on public transport. It is safer, faster and far more efficient, especially in high-density areas,” he said.

Taxi ranks will operate throughout the night, and signage will direct visitors to transport hubs. Roads within JBR will not permit stopping or parking, and authorities have warned against illegal parking, particularly on surrounding high-speed roads.

RTA stressed that the goal is to ensure smooth entry and exit while maintaining crowd safety.“Our priority is people's safety and comfort. With proper planning and cooperation from the public, JBR celebrations will be enjoyable and well managed,” Almarzooqi added.