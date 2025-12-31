2-Day Free Public Parking Announced In Sharjah For New Year 2026

[Editor's note: UAE is welcoming the New Year with a bang. Stay tuned to the Khaleej Times live blog for the latest updates on NYE celebrations in UAE ]

Sharjah residents will enjoy two days of free public parking at the start of the new year. Motorists will not be required to pay parking fees on Thursday, January 1, and Friday, January 2, which is already the emirate's regular free parking day.

Authorities have clarified that the exemption applies only to standard public parking areas. Smart parking yards and 'blue paid-parking zones', which operate throughout the week and on official holidays, are not included in the free parking offer.

Dubai's public parking will be free of charge on January 1, 2026, except for multi-storey parking facilities and Al Khail Gate (N-365). Parking fees will be reinstated on Friday, January 2, the Roads and Transport Authority announced as it revealed its 2026 New Year holiday service timings

Abu Dhabi residents and visitors can use public parking and toll roads for free during the New Year holiday. The Mawaqif parking system and Darb toll gates will not charge any fees on Thursday, January 1, 2026. Regular paid parking and tolls will start again on Friday, January 2, 2026.

The move is aimed at easing traffic and providing added convenience for residents and visitors during the holiday period. Drivers are advised to check local signage to avoid fines and ensure they park in designated free parking areas.

Sharjah has announced that January 1 will be a public holiday for employees of Sharjah government entities, authorities, and institutions. As New Year falls on a Thursday and Friday is part of the 3-day weekend for public sector employees in the emirate, official working hours will resume on Monday, January 5, 2026.

Private sector employees in the UAE are set to get a paid public holiday on Thursday, January 1, 2026, after the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MoHRE) confirmed the holiday.

Similar to private sector workers, government employees in the UAE will also get a public holiday on Thursday, January 1, 2026.

After the New Year's Day celebrations, Friday, January 2, 2026, will be a remote-work day for federal government employees. This will help the employees meet work commitments while balancing family time.

However, employees whose jobs require them on-site should report to work as usual, the Federal authority clarified in its announcement.