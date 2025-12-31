New Abu Dhabi HR Law To Promote Merit-Based Hiring, Competitive Benefits

Abu Dhabi has announced a new human resources law aimed at modernising employment and introducing meritocracy in the Capital for public sector employees.

The legislation will be effective from January 1, 2026, the Abu Dhabi Government revealed on Wednesday, December 31.

The new law establishes merit-based recruitment, advancement, and fosters a performance-based culture across its workforce of more than 25,000. This will transform how the government attracts, develops, and retains talent.

It also introduces competitive benefits that appeal to top performers, and creates clear pathways for career progression based on capability and results rather than tenure.

The new law will modernise HR systems with continuous learning and updated leave provisions while introducing entrepreneurship leave, enhanced parental leave, and flexible and remote work options. The provisions aim to ensure government employment are offered compelling reasons to choose and stay in public service.

Attracting and retaining talent

The law aims to strengthen Abu Dhabi's ability to compete for skilled professionals and experts in critical fields including AI, technology, policy, and specialised services.

By establishing merit-based systems across the employee lifecycle, high performers benefit from promotions that recognise exceptional work rather than requiring standard tenure periods.

Performance-based allowances will be given to employees for distinguished contributions and outstanding new graduates face reduced probation periods, enabling faster progression for those who demonstrate capability.

These provisions signal a clear commitment to rewarding results. Employees who excel advance faster, earn recognition, and access opportunities based on what they achieve, not only how long they serve.

Benefits for high performers

To compete for high-performing professionals, the law introduces benefits that reflect what top talent values.

Entrepreneurship leave will allow employees to pursue business ventures while maintaining government careers. Meanwhile, enhanced and flexible parental leave, including doubled paternity provisions and extended maternity support, will help talented professionals prioritise family wellbeing.

Flexible work arrangements, including compressed schedules, optimised hours and enhanced remote work options, will be given to provide adaptability to skilled professionals. Additionally, updated leave provisions, including marriage leave, enhanced bereavement support, and caregiving flexibility, will recognise the full scope of employees' lives beyond work.

Employer of choice

To keep up with the dynamic times, comprehensive learning and development programmes will provide continuous reskilling opportunities, ensuring employees remain current with evolving requirements.

The law also ensures inclusion through tailored support for People of Determination, fostering inclusivity across the government sector.

These modernisations create a framework that attracts diverse talent while supporting sustained high performance. The law replaces outdated approaches with systems designed for today's workforce expectations and tomorrow's public service needs.

The authority will work with government entities across Abu Dhabi to ensure effective implementation and provide comprehensive support to integrate the new systems and approaches.