Driving On New Year's Eve? Dubai Authorities Warn Against Illegal Parking

Those heading out to celebrate New Year's Eve in Dubai should adhere to road rules and stay safe, warned a top official. Salahaldeen Almarzooqi, Director of Intelligent Traffic Systems at RTA's Traffic and Roads Agency, said the evening's top priority was ensuring the roads were safe and smooth. He added that public preparation and cooperation are key to managing one of the busiest nights of the year.

He advised reaching celebration areas well before scheduled road closures. Major roads around Downtown Dubai and JBR will begin closing from 4pm, with further restrictions introduced gradually through the evening.“We have put in place a coordinated traffic management plan in partnership with all stakeholders,” he said.“So people should arrive early and plan ahead.”

Avoid illegal parking at all costs

Stopping or parking on highways or roadside shoulders is strictly prohibited and dangerous, especially on high-speed roads like Sheikh Zayed Road. Illegal parking risks fines and can create serious safety hazards and delays for emergency services.“This is for their safety and the safety of those on the highways,” Almarzooqi said.“We want people to enjoy the event but above all, we want them to be safe.”

Use public transport instead of driving

He strongly recommended using the metro, tram, buses and taxis instead of private cars. Metro and tram services will operate continuously for around 43 hours, while more than 14,000 taxis will be on duty across the city. Dedicated taxi fleets will serve high-demand areas such as JBR and Downtown to ensure smooth dispersal after midnight.“We have put big fleets of buses and taxis and increased the working hours of metro and tram,” he said.“It will be smoother and safer for commuters to use public transport.”

Follow digital signs and official updates

Dynamic message signs across Dubai's road network will display live updates on closures, diversions, and traffic conditions. Revellers are encouraged to follow RTA's social media channels for real-time announcements.“Conditions change quickly on New Year's Eve, so staying informed makes a big difference,” Almarzooqi said.

Respect instructions from authorities

Traffic police, RTA teams, and event security staff will be deployed across celebration areas. Following their instructions is essential for crowd safety and smooth movement.“Our goal is for everyone to celebrate safely and get home comfortably,” Almarzooqi said.“With planning, patience and cooperation, New Year's Eve in Dubai can be memorable for everyone.”