Look: Last Sunset Of 2025 In UAE Leaves Residents In Awe

As the UAE bids farewell to an eventful year, skies across the country have turned a beautiful orange. Across the country, warm, golden light could be seen edging into blue skies from 5.15pm before the sun finally set at 5.40pm.

This mesmerising image was taken at Global Village in Dubai, where children could be seen wearing massive smiles as they reached out to grab onto more joy before the year comes to a close.

At the Sheikh Zayed Festival in Abu Dhabi, however, the Sun could be seen glowing through cotton-like clouds - a warm yellow streaking the sky.

Hiding behind this residential building in Dubai Silicon Oasis is a soft, tranquil sunset. Some residents caught just the remnants of the glorious orange sky as it peeked through clouds and over towers.

Against brown sand, however, the sun could be seen shining brightly in Nad Al Sheba, right before it said its goodbye.

The usual golden brown sand looks much duller as the sky takes the cake with its dramatic yet ethereal hues.

On Sheikh Zayed Road, the massive towers could be seen painting themselves in the fiery amber colours of the horizon, the skyline becoming one with the sky.

Workers across Dubai were privy to a wonderful sunset, as they revelled in celebrations. The sky was painted in strokes of ochre as clouds floated above.

In Ras Al Khaimah, however, a sombre yellow kissed the horizon - a stark contrast from the bright blue sky.

As the sky turned darker, lights turned on in Global Village. While the act itself may not have been significant, it ushered in the last night of the year - bidding farewell to 2025.