Turkiye Ramping Up Efforts To Stop Israel's Attacks On Gaza: Erdogan

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Ankara: Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan affirmed Wednesday that Turkiye is ramping up efforts to halt Israel's offensives on the Gaza Strip, surge humanitarian aid into Gaza, and embark on rebuilding efforts.

The Gaza ceasefire deal is still effective thanks to the sage conduct of the people of Gaza, despite all violations Israel has been perpetrating, Erdogan noted, stressing that his country will never remain silent until those who killed 71,000 Palestinians, mostly women and children, are taken to task.

Turkiye's policies revolve around rights, justice, and conscience across the entire region, particularly in Syria and Gaza, he underlined.

On Oct. 10, the ceasefire deal took effect in Gaza, ending a two-year Israeli war of annihilation, which left over 71,000 fatalities and more than 171,000 injuries, mostly women and children, in addition to massive decimation of the infrastructure.