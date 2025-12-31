General Tax Authority Announces Tax Return Filing Period For The Financial Year Ending December 31, 2025

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The General Tax Authority (GTA) has announced that the tax return filing period for the financial year ended December 31, 2025, will commence on January 1, 2026 and continue until April 30, 2026.

This comes in compliance with the provisions of Income Tax Law No. (24) of 2018, its Executive Regulations, and their amendments.

The tax return filing requirements apply to all entities subject to the provisions of the Law, including tax-exempt companies, companies owned by Qatari nationals or nationals of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) states, as well as private associations and institutions, private charitable associations and institutions, and private public-benefit institutions established in accordance with the laws governing each of them.

The General Tax Authority urges all companies and institutions holding a commercial registration or trade license - including those exempt from tax - to submit their tax returns within the specified period through the electronic“Dhareeba” platform.

The Authority also affirms its commitment to providing all forms of support and assistance to taxpayers and to facilitating the tax return filing process through its official communication channels, including the Call Center (16565) and email ([email protected] ), to ensure compliance with the prescribed legal deadlines.

This approach comes as part of the Authority's commitment to establishing a fair and transparent tax environment, implementing relevant laws and legislation, and enhancing the level of tax compliance.