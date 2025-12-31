QSE Index Ends 2025 Up 1.81% Amid Paradigm Shift In Debt Instruments Market: Investment Chief

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: The Qatar Stock Exchange (QSE) closed 2025 at 10,762 points, marking a 1.81% year‐over‐year increase.

Market capitalization rose by approximately QAR 23.4 billion, reaching QAR 644.3 billion, up from QAR 620.86 billion at the end of 2024.

In terms of trading value, activity declined by about 1%, with total turnover at QAR 105.5 billion, compared with QAR 106.6 billion in 2024.

Qatar News Agency (QNA) reached Investment Manager at Qatar Securities Company (QS) Ramzi Qasmieh, who highlighted that Estithmar Holding's stock reached record highs in 2025, surging over 137%, followed by Medicare Group Co. with roughly 46%, and Doha Bank (DB), which rose more than 44%.

On the downside, Qatar and Oman Investment Company led the list of largest year‐to‐date losers, declining nearly 57%, followed by Widam at approximately 36%, and Gulf Warehousing Co. at 33%.

At the sector level, the Telecommunications Sector Index reached record highs, rising nearly 24%, followed by the Banks & Financial Services Sector Index with roughly 11%, and the Consumer Goods & Services Sector Index, which advanced 8.6%.

The Insurance Sector Index posted a 6.5% increase, while the Transportation Sector Index recorded approximately 5.9% growth. In contrast, the Real Estate Sector Index declined 5.4%, and the Industrials Sector Index dropped 2.55%, Qasmieh noted.

Regarding the performance of the Twenty‐Index, the gauge of the 20 largest stocks in terms of liquidity and market capitalization, Qasmieh elaborated that Qatar Islamic Bank led the forefront as the single most influential stock in the index's ascent, contributing approximately 284 points to its rise.

Qasmieh further noted that a host of events had exerted an impact on the performance of regional markets, including the QSE, such as the Iran-Israel war, in addition to the effects of tariffs imposed by US President Donald Trump.

He also pointed to the listing of a new company on QSE, a supporting entity that was added in mid‐December, in addition to forging a partnership between Qatar Investment Authority (QIA) and Fiera Qatar Equity Fund, valued at USD 200 million.

He explained that 2025 also witnessed a continuation of several companies implementing a lift in foreign ownership to reach 100%, as occurred with the Ahli Bank.

Finally, Qasmieh stated that QSE experienced a paradigm shift in 2025 in the debt instruments market, encompassing sukuk and bonds. During December, he noted, Qatar International Islamic Bank's sukuk were listed, marking the first Islamic sukuk ever listed on the Exchange.

Additionally, procedures for listing DB's bonds were completed, with trading expected to commence officially by mid‐January.