Things To Do This Weekend In Qatar (January 1-3, 2026)

MENAFN - The Peninsula) Mahmoud Elmazaty | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: As Qatar prepares to welcome 2026, the country offers a rich mix of celebrations, heritage festivals, sporting events, and cultural experiences. From a spectacular New Year's Eve countdown at Lusail Boulevard to desert traditions, equestrian competitions, and seasonal exhibitions, residents and visitors have plenty to look forward to in the days ahead.

Lusail Boulevard Celebration

December 31, 2025

6pm – 2am

Lusail Boulevard

Lusail Boulevard is set to be one of the main destinations for the December 31 evening celebrations in Qatar. The event will feature a full evening programme of activities and live performances, leading up to a stunning 3D mapping and laser show on the boulevard's iconic towers.

As midnight approaches, the celebrations will continue with a countdown, fireworks display, and pyrodrones, marking the arrival of 2026. Organisers have confirmed that the event will be open to families only.

Souq Waqif Truffle Exhibition and Auction

Started on December 28, 2025

Morning Auction: 8am – 12pm

Eastern Square, Souq Waqif



Souq Waqif management, in cooperation with the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, is hosting the Souq Waqif Truffle Exhibition and Auction. The event highlights one of the region's most prized seasonal products, offering visitors a chance to explore and bid on fresh truffles in a traditional market setting.

Marmi Festival 2026 (17th Edition)

Until January 24, 2026

Starting from 5am

Sabkhat Marmi, Sealine

One of Qatar's most prominent heritage events returns as the Marmi Festival 2026 brings together falconry enthusiasts in the heart of the desert. Held under the patronage of H.E. Sheikh Joaan bin Hamad Al Thani and organised by the Qatar Falconry Association, the festival celebrates Arab and Gulf traditions linked to falconry and hunting.

Visitors can enjoy competitive events, traditional food at the Marmi Market, cafés, hospitality areas, and facilities for camping and desert trips, making it a complete cultural experience.

H.H. The Father Amir's Prix



Longines Outdoor Arena

January 2-4, 2026

The H.H. The Father Amir's Prix is a key event on Doha's equestrian calendar, held in honour of H.H. Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani and his role in advancing Qatar's presence on the international equestrian stage. The competition brings together elite riders and showcases high-level equestrian sport. Tickets available here

Brouq 2026



Until January 17, 2026

Zekreet

Set against the dramatic desert landscape of Zekreet, Brouq 2026 continues to attract visitors seeking adventure and cultural experiences. The second season features a refreshed programme including workshops, live performances, outdoor cinema, storytelling sessions, and roaming entertainment, offering an accessible desert escape for families and groups.

Art Exhibitions Across Qatar



For art enthusiasts, Qatar's museums and cultural venues continue to host a variety of exhibitions showcasing local and international works. From contemporary displays to themed showcases, the current art season reflects the country's growing cultural landscape.

Doha's Pre-Basel Moment: A number of ongoing exhibitions across Qatar are shaping the art scene, with each venue presenting unique perspectives and creative voices. Here are the current exhibitions shaping Qatar's art season

Torba Market

Until February 28, 2026

Education City

The Torba Market at Education City continues to attract visitors as one of Doha's favourite weekend destinations, especially during the early morning hours. Known for its relaxed atmosphere, the market features a variety of fresh produce and handmade goods, including fresh bread, jams, and locally produced items. With its strong focus on quality, sustainability, and community, Torba Market offers a pleasant outdoor experience throughout the winter season. Visitors are encouraged to take advantage of the cooler weather and explore the market before it closes at the end of February 2026.



Lantern Festival

Until March 28, 2026

3pm – 12am

Al Bidda Park

For the first time in Qatar, the Lantern Festival is transforming Al Bidda Park into a vibrant world of light, colour, and cultural storytelling. Running from November 27, 2025, to March 28, 2026, the festival offers visitors an immersive visual experience featuring large-scale illuminated installations. Developed in collaboration with Haitian Culture, a globally renowned creator of traditional lantern art, the festival brings decades of expertise seen in major exhibitions across Asia, Europe, and the Middle East. The displays blend heritage-inspired designs with modern creativity, offering a unique experience for families and visitors of all ages.

Tickets are available online and at the gate