Abandoned Fishing Nets Removed At Al Khor Shallow Reef

The Ministry of Environment and Climate Change, represented by the Diving Team of the Marine Protection Department, has removed abandoned fishing nets in one of the shallow reef areas east of Al Khor.

The diving team moved immediately upon receiving a report about the presence of abandoned nets and commenced field operations as part of its ongoing efforts to protect the marine environment.

Accordingly, the team successfully removed abandoned fishing nets that were entangled at an estimated depth of around five meters and extending to a length of about six hundred meters.

In addition, several marine organisms that had been trapped in the nets were freed, rescued, and returned to their natural habitat, contributing to the reduction of the impacts of indiscriminate fishing and the protection of marine biodiversity.