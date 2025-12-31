Agriculture Workshop For School Students

The Ministry of Environment and Climate Change has organized an agricultural workshop on native terrestrial plants under the“Itqan Programme in partnership with Qatar Foundation and hosted by Qatar Academy Msheireb.

The workshop targeted Qatari students aged 7–13 years, providing them with simplified, interactive content introducing the basics of sustainable agriculture, the importance of plants in maintaining environmental balance, and the role of agriculture in conserving biodiversity and protecting natural resources.

Besides, the workshop included hands-on activities and direct educational experiences, giving students the opportunity to learn about proper farming methods, plant care, and the impact of positive daily behaviors on environmental protection. This contributed to fostering a sense of environmental responsibility from an early age.

In the meantime, the Ministry of Environment and Climate Change affirmed that organizing this workshop falls within the framework of the“Itqan” Programme, which aims to develop students' skills and build a generation that is aware of environmental issues and capable of contributing effectively to achieving the Sustainable Development Goals. The Ministry also praised the fruitful cooperation with Qatar Foundation and the role of educational institutions in supporting purposeful awareness initiatives.

“Itqan” Programme is one of the national programmes that seeks to integrate educational and awareness aspects into an innovative, practical framework, enhancing students' environmental knowledge and supporting Qatar's direction toward sustainability and environmental protection.