Qatar National Library Welcomes New Year With Dynamic Programmes

Qatar National Library (QNL) kicks off 2026 with an engaging lineup of programmes to inspire learners of all ages, support personal and professional growth, and bring the community together through culture and creativity.

The month opens with the return of the Murshidi Programme, offering personalised guidance from mentors sourced from Education City, its alumni network, and leading institutions across Qatar. Aimed at high school students, undergraduates and fresh graduates shaping their career paths, the programme provides one-on-one mentoring, practical advice on scholarships and applications, and insights into academic and professional success. Sessions take place on January 10, 17, and 24.

Weekly community gatherings also return in January, with Chess meetups and Knitting and Crochet gatherings welcoming participants every Thursday. Knitting and crochet enthusiasts can enjoy a relaxed, self-organised meetup on Thursday mornings, while the informal chess sessions are open in the afternoon to all ages and skill levels, offering a way to sharpen strategic thinking.

On January 10 and 11, QNL hosts a lecture and workshop titled "Qatar Contemporary History," presented by Prof Abdullah Baabood, chair of Qatar for Islamic Area Studies at Waseda University in Tokyo, and moderated by historian Jassim Alshamari.

The lecture offers an analytical exploration of Qatar's recent historical trajectory, highlighting key political, social, and cultural transformations that have shaped the nation and a practical, reflective introduction to the methods used to analyse and document Qatar's contemporary history.

Literature takes centre stage on January 26 with Book Chat exploring Wonder and Loss: A Practical Memoir for Writing about Grief. Acclaimed British author and creative writing scholar, Sam Meekings will discuss his latest book, which blends personal narrative with practical guidance on writing through grief. The conversation explores how storytelling can help process loss, preserve memory, and foster healing.

Music lovers are invited to a unique performance on January 28 with the Philharmonic at QNL: The Invisible Touch - A Theremin's Journey Through Time. The evening showcases the ethereal sound of the theremin alongside piano, harp, oboe, and strings, featuring works by Rachmaninoff, Saint-Saens, Martinu, Charlie Chaplin, and others, including the Arabic classic Lama Bada Yatathana.

The month concludes with the launch of the Library's Chat and Plant Community through a workshop titled "Basics of Gardening for Beginners" on January 31. Led by permaculture specialist Amal Rihan, the session introduces participants to gardening fundamentals, encourages knowledge exchange, and includes a hands-on planting activity.