2025 A Defining Year For Qatar's Cultural And Creative Scene

From the cinematic reimagining of the Doha Film Festival (DFF) to the dual-nation partnership with Latin America, 2025 proved to be a defining year for Qatar's cultural and creative scene.

Marked by major partnerships and museum anniversaries for its leading institutions, the nation further strengthened its status as a regional art hub and bridged the gap between local traditions and global dialogue.

The Qatar-Argentina-Chile Year of Culture 2025, a tripartite initiative, brought South America's vibrancy to the Gulf, especially through the staging of the LatinoAmericano exhibition at the National Museum of Qatar (NMoQ). The showcase, a first of its kind in the region, offered a sweeping survey of modern and contemporary art from the collections of Malba and Eduardo F Costantini, creating a unique visual dialogue between the Andes and the Arabian sands.

Centered on the concept of belonging, the Tasweer Photo Festival Qatar returned for its third edition and transformed the Fire Station: Artists in Residence and heritage sites across Doha into open-air galleries. The anchor exhibition, 'To Look at the Sea is to Become What One Is', drew critical acclaim for highlighting the shared maritime narratives that bind the region's history.

Mathaf: Arab Museum of Modern Art, meanwhile, marked its 15th anniversary with 'The Rooted Nomad', an immersive exhibition dedicated to the life and work of MF Husain, realised in partnership with the Kiran Nadar Museum of Art.

The Lawh Wa Qalam (Canvas and Pen) Museum in Education City, Qatar's dedicated museum for Indian modernist master Maqbool Fida Husain, is one of the year's most significant cultural event. Housing more than 150 of his works and inspired by a sketch of his own design, the museum deepened cross cultural connections and highlighted Qatar's role in preserving global modern art legacies.

NMoQ also celebrated its 50th anniversary (tracing back to the original 1975 institution) in 2025, underscoring a half-century of preserving the nation's identity.

One of the standout QM exhibitions includes the 'I M Pei and the Making of the Museum of Islamic Art: From Square to Octagon and Octagon to Circle', which offers visitors an intimate look at the design evolution of one of Doha's most iconic cultural landmarks. Celebrating I M Pei's geometric brilliance and architectural vision, the show deepened public appreciation for the museum as both a container of heritage and a work of art in its own right, bridging cultural history with architectural innovation.

The Doha Film Institute unveiled a new chapter with the DFF 2025, held in November 2025. Evolving from the legacy of the Ajyal Film Festival, this expanded event served as a vibrant meeting point for international cinema as it opened with a moving film, 'The Voice of Hind Rajab'. The festival's renewed focus on fostering regional talent and amplifying unheard voices drew filmmakers from over 60 countries, reasserting Doha's position as a serious contender on the international festival circuit.

Katara Cultural Village continued to serve as a hub for community engagement, particularly during the winter months. The year culminated in a fusion of sports and culture during the FIFA Arab Cup 2025, where Katara hosted daily festivities blending football fever with traditional art forms. The Traditional Dhow Festival, held from November 27 to December 18, offered a maritime heritage experience with craft displays and activities rooted in Qatari seafaring traditions.

The 7th edition of Qatar International Art Festival at Katara brought together more than 450 artists from over 70 countries with workshops, panel discussions, fashion shows, art auctions and live painting sessions. Its expanded programme promoted artistic dialogue, sustainable creativity and cultural exchange on a global scale.

Earlier in the year, the Katara Oud Festival kept Qatar's musical heritage alive for a new generation.

Design also took centre stage, with Design Doha maintaining momentum through its Marchitecture programme, an entire month dedicated to exploring the city's urban fabric. Exhibitions such as Ultraleggera at NMoQ, which explored the brilliance of Italian car designer Marcello Gandini, bridged the gap between industrial design and high art, appealing to Qatar's growing community of creatives and collectors.