Olwan Ranks Second Globally In 2025 International Goals With 11 Strikes

MENAFN - Jordan Times) AMMAN - The Federation Internationale de Football Association (FIFA) on Wednesday announced that Jordan national team (The Nashama) forward Ali Olwan ranked second worldwide in goals scored at the international level in 2025, netting 11 goals for his national side during the year.

According to official FIFA statistics, Olwan finished runner-up behind Norway's Erling Haaland, who topped the list with 17 international goals, marking a new milestone that highlights Olwan's standout performances and Jordan's growing presence on the global football stage, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

The achievement represents a significant milestone in Olwan's international career and underscores the notable progress of the Jordan national football team, reflecting the positive results it has delivered in recent official competitions.

During his participation with The Nashama in the FIFA Arab Cup 2025, Olwan scored six goals and was named the top goalscorer in the tournament.

On December 18, The Nashama lost their final match of the FIFA Arab Cup 3-2 to Morocco, with Olwan scoring both goals of the national team.

In its first qualification, Jordan has been drawn alongside Argentina, Algeria and Austria in Group J of the FIFA World Cup 2026.

The 2026 edition will be the biggest World Cup in history, hosted across the US, Mexico and Canada from June 11 to July 19. The expanded format features 48 teams, an increase of 16 from Qatar's 2022 edition, offering broader representation on football's global stage.

Jordan's placement in Group J sets the stage for a historic debut, as The Nashama prepare to face some of the world's strongest football nations, including defending champions Argentina.