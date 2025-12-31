MARINA BAY SINGAPORE COUNTDOWN 2026 USHERS IN A SPECTACULAR START TO THE NEW YEAR

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Singapore rang in 2026 with a breathtaking fireworks spectacle at the Marina Bay Singapore Countdown 2026, as people gathered around the Bay to usher in the new year together. Presented by the Urban Redevelopment Authority (URA) and supported by the Singapore Tourism Board (STB), the festivities marked a rousing finale to a month-long series of activities across Marina Bay and drew a fitting close to the year's SG60 celebrations.

A dazzling fireworks show titled ELYSIUM illuminated the iconic Marina Bay skyline as it unfolded across four chapters to a curated musical score. The fireworks spectacle played out over 30 minutes, and culminated in a grand finale at midnight with a display that featured streaks of blue and white ascending in twisting arcs to form DNA-like helixes, as well as a 360-degree eruption of rainbow-coloured blooms that symbolise Singapore's vibrant identity as a thriving city in nature.

In the weeks leading up to the new year, visitors were treated to a series of spectacular light projection shows: Brightening Lives, a showcase of works by artists with disabilities from ART:DIS projected onto the historic façade of The Fullerton Hotel Singapore, and Sharing Joy, Celebrating with our Communities featuring works by ASEAN artists from the UOB Painting of the Year (POY) competition on UOB Plaza 1.

Under the theme Thriving Beyond Limits, the artworks featured in Brightening Lives - which was presented in collaboration with local philanthropic organisation The Majurity Trust - explored the ideas of unity, perseverance, and innovation with a common purpose. Meanwhile, Sharing Joy, Celebrating with our Communities featured a series of artworks that invited audiences to look ahead with optimism.

Both shows also featured a special countdown sequence in the final minutes leading to midnight as Singapore welcomed the new year.

Visitors also enjoyed a range of festive experiences across the Bay. Up-and-coming artists like Hey Pelican!, Amni Musfirah and Heema Izzati took to the stage at Esplanade – Theatres on the Bay as part of Come Together @ Esplanade to serenade crowds of music lovers. Togetherland by World Christmas Market welcomed merrymakers to the Bayfront Event Space with a lively mix of delectable food, family-friendly attractions, and curated shopping experiences.

