GBP/USD Forex Signal 31/12: Bullish As Long (Chart)
- Buy the GBP/USD pair and set a take-profit at 1.3535. Add a stop-loss at 1.3400. Timeline: 1-2 days.
- Sell the GBP/USD pair and set a take-profit at 1.3400. Add a stop-loss at 1.3535.
The GBP/USD exchange rate also retreated after the US released the latest housing data. This report showed that the house price index rose by 1.3% in October, down slightly from the previous 1.4%. The house price index rose by 1.7%, a sign that prices are going up modestly as mortgage rates retreat.EURUSD Chart by TradingViewGBP/USD Technical AnalysisThe daily timeframe chart shows that the GBP/USD exchange rate pulled back after hitting the key resistance level at 1.3535. It retreated to a low of 1.3450, its lowest level since December 22nd.Technicals suggest that the ongoing pullback will likely be brief as the pair remains above the 50-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA). Also, the MACD indicator remains above the zero line, while the pair is along the ascending channel that links the lower highs and higher highs.Therefore, the most likely scenario is where the pair resumes the uptrend as long as it is above the 50-day moving average and inside the channel. A move below these levels will confirm the reversal and point to more downside.More GBP/USD gains will be confirmed if the pair moves above the key resistance level at 1.3535. Such a move will point to more upside, potentially to the psychological level at 1.3600.Ready to trade our free trading signals? We've made a list of the best UK forex brokers worth using.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment