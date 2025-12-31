403
EUR/CHF Forecast 31/12:Euro Drifting Against The Swiss Franc
- The Euro rallied slightly in early Tuesday trading, as we have seen multiple days in a row.
This is the pair they watch the most because over 80% of Swiss exports end up in the European Union, and therefore, you have to be cognizant of the fact that it is very detrimental to the Swiss economy if suddenly people cannot afford Swiss products in other countries.EURUSD Chart by TradingViewAll things being equal, this is a range-bound market, and I do believe that there is a hard floor at the 0.92 level. I also recognize that we need to close above the 50-day EMA on a daily close to get truly bullish. And I think also that it is very possible that we could just go sideways for a while.The reason I bring this chart to your attention is that if it starts to sell off rapidly, you will see the Swiss National Bank intervene in this pair and many others to sell off the Swiss Franc, meaning that it could open up opportunities to buy US dollars, British pounds, etc., against the Swiss Franc, not just the Euro. So, while we are not, I believe, at an intervention level yet, I am watching this pair closely.Ready to trade our daily forex forecast? Here are the best online trading platforms in Switzerland to choose from.
