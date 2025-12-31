403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
EUR/USD Forecast 31/12: Euro Continues To Shy Away From Barr
(MENAFN- Daily Forex)
- The Euro drifted a little bit lower against the US dollar again on Tuesday, trying to find a way to rally through the massive 1.18 area.
We have seen some signs of stronger-than-anticipated US economic momentum, and as long as that's the case, there's a very real threat to the downside. Having said that, I don't think that the trend changes until we break down below the 1.14 level.EURUSD Chart by TradingViewAs things stand right now, I more or less look at this as a status quo type of setup. We're just going to stay in the same consolidation area, so I do favor the downside over the upside at the moment. That being said, if we can break 1.1875, then the whole narrative flips, and we continue going higher. Typically speaking, a rally followed by consolidation does lead to continuation, but this consolidation is for half a year. That's a bit long for typical consolidation, and of course, there are several things going on at the same time that could be dollar positive. Not only will the bond market dictate this, but simple risk appetite.Top Regulated Brokers1 Get Started 74% of retail CFD accounts lose money Ready to trade our daily Forex analysis? We've made this forex brokers list for you to check out.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment