MENAFN - Amman Net) " />Etaf Roudan Appointed Director General of the Community Media Network | موقع عمان نت تجاوز إلى المحتوى الرئيس البث المباشر موقع عمان نت

الموقع الرسمي لراديو البلد



أخبار

تقارير

مقالات

تحقيقات

فيديو

راديو البلد

مشاريع

نشاطات ومقابلات

بودكاست

عمان نت لايت English

ادعمنا | Donate Main navigationأدخل بعض الكلمات المفتاحية. موجز راديو البلدإدارة السير تؤكد مباشرة الإدارات المرورية تنفيذ خطة تنظيمية شاملة للحفاظ على توازن الحركة المرورية المتوقعة بين محافظات المملكة تزامنًا مع رأس السنة الميلادية والإجازة.وزارة التربية والتعليم ، تؤكد أن أسئلة امتحان مبحث الرياضيات ستكون من داخل المنهاج المدرسي المقرر، وتراعي الفروق الفردية بين الطلبة.وزارة التعليم العالي والبحث العلمي تقول، الثلاثاء، إن العدد الإجمالي لطلبات المنح والقروض خلال العام 2025 بلغ 83,389 طلبًا، وتشير الى أن إجمالي عدد الطلبة المتوقع ترشيحهم للحصول على منح وقروض بلغ 56,000 طالب وطالبة.الأردن يطالب الاحتلال الإسرائيلي ضرورة الامتثال لالتزاماته، وعدم إعاقة الوصول الإنساني والموافقة على برامج المساعدات والإغاثة المقدّمة لقطاع غزة وتسهيلهاوزارة المياه والري، تعلن مساء الثلاثاء، إغلاق البوابات الرئيسة لسدّ الموجب، وذلك بعد الانتهاء من تنظيف الرسوبياتوفاة شخص إثر حادث تدهور مركبة وقع أمس الثلاثاء على طريق باير في محافظة معان، ما بعد محطة طوبى باتجاه الجنوبالهيئة العامة للشؤون المدنية، تعلن مساء الثلاثاء، استشهاد فلسطيني عقب إطلاق قوات الاحتلال الرصاص على مركبة بين بلدتي عوريف وعينابوس جنوبي نابلسيطرأ الأربعاء، ارتفاع طفيف في درجات الحرارة، ويكون الطقس باردا في أغلب المناطق، ولطيف الحرارة في الأغوار والبحر الميت والعقبة × أدخل بعض الكلمات المفتاحية. Etaf Roudan Appointed Director General of the Community Media Network 12/31/2025 - 15:54الرابط المختصر Amman net

The Board of the Community Media Network, chaired by lawyer Taghreed Dughmi, approved the appointment of Etaf Roudan as the network's Director General. The board also confirmed the existing management team, which includes Administrative and Financial Director Mahmoud Al-Bourini and Content Director Mohammed Ersan, following the retirement of the network's founder and former Director General, Daoud Kuttab.

The meeting took place at the network's headquarters in the presence of board members, either in person or via Zoom. A moving farewell ceremony was held for the network's founder, Daoud Kuttab, attended by the network's staff and a number of friends.

In his farewell address, Daoud Kuttab expressed the difficulty of leaving the project he had initiated and worked on for a quarter of a century. He noted that the requirements of sustainability and growth necessitate that any institution be built on teamwork, rather than concentrating decision-making in one person. He affirmed that he was leaving the network's day-to-day operations confident in the success of the new management team, emphasizing his commitment to supporting them when asked, without interference or external management. Daoud

Kuttab discussed the challenges facing media in the digital age and the artificial intelligence revolution, emphasizing the need to balance leveraging these technologies with preserving the human element in media work. He stressed the importance of genuine representation of young men and women in the media and in all media content.

He also expressed his pride that the network is now fully owned and managed by Jordanian women, urging the new management to continue empowering women, supporting marginalized groups, maintaining journalistic independence, avoiding self-censorship, and seeking sustainable funding from local institutions and the private sector.

Kuttab noted the importance of providing support and guidance to the new team to ensure the network's continued success, while avoiding comparisons with the previous management.

The departing founder, Daoud Kuttab announced that he will continue writing focusing on Palestinian affairs and regional media issues and affirmed that the success of the new team translates to the success of the network as a whole and the success of community media in Jordan.

Community Media Network which manages Radio al Balad and AmmanNet website was established in 2007.

Ataf Al-Roudan praised this decision, describing it as a genuine continuation of a 25-year approach that leveraged media tools to empower women and various groups, actively involving them in leadership and influence. She added, "Daoud Kuttab has always been a true guide for everyone, providing knowledge and opportunities to those with competence and ability without discrimination." She noted that the coming phase represents a practical test of the accumulated expertise she has gained over her years at the institution and that the time has come to apply it from a different perspective, emphasizing the continuation of the institution's rights-based approach for the benefit of all segments of Jordanian society and in line with the higher national interest that we all work toward in our respective roles.