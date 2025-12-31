Moutier Celebrates Historic Transition From Bern To Jura
Several thousand people are expected to take part in the"Nuit pour l'histoire"'" (Night for History), the slogan the organisers have chosen to celebrate the cantonal handover, which takes place almost five years after the popular vote.
The official ceremony will take place at 16:45 in front of the Town Hall, in the presence of representatives of the municipal authorities, the Jura government and the Moutier Ville jurassienne committee. This will be followed by a banquet with over 1,200 participants.Sound and light show
A procession with torches will then set off at 10:30 pm through the streets of the town centre, where a sound and light show will accompany the last moments of Moutier as a Bernese town. The spectacular event has been conceived as a tribute to history and the path travelled to achieve the longed-for change of canton.More More Swiss Politics Foreign residents in Moutier gain voting rights before town joins canton Jura
Foreign nationals living in Moutier will be able to vote in local and cantonal elections this year, even before the town joins the canton of Jura in 2026.
