American Visitors Flock To Swiss Ski Pistes

Martin Nydegger, head of Switzerland Tourism, and Berno Stoffel, director of the Swiss Cableways Association, both expect an increase in American visitors to Swiss ski resorts. This is despite the appreciation of the Swiss franc – or the weakness of the dollar – and the growing economic uncertainties across the Atlantic.

“The strong franc is nothing new for tourism in Switzerland,” Nydegger told the AWP news agency. Regular visitors tend to be immune to crises and committed to their travels.

This content was published on Nov 30, 2023 Vail Resorts is to buy the Crans-Montana ski station in a deal to be completed during the upcoming winter season.