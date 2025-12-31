Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
American Visitors Flock To Swiss Ski Pistes

2025-12-31 02:09:39
(MENAFN- Swissinfo) North American tourists are increasingly visiting Swiss mountain resorts, from Zermatt to Andermatt, via St. Moritz and the Jungfrau region in the Bernese Oberland. This content was published on December 31, 2025 - 11:07 3 minutes Keystone-SDA

Martin Nydegger, head of Switzerland Tourism, and Berno Stoffel, director of the Swiss Cableways Association, both expect an increase in American visitors to Swiss ski resorts. This is despite the appreciation of the Swiss franc – or the weakness of the dollar – and the growing economic uncertainties across the Atlantic.

“The strong franc is nothing new for tourism in Switzerland,” Nydegger told the AWP news agency. Regular visitors tend to be immune to crises and committed to their travels.

