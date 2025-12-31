New Year's Photos From The Swiss Government
-
Deutsch
de
In Bildern: Der Schweizer Bundesrat im Wandel der Zeit
Read more: In Bildern: Der Schweizer Bundesrat im Wandel der
Français
fr
Le Conseil fédéral à travers les époques
Read more: Le Conseil fédéral à travers les ép
Italiano
it
I volti dei membri del Governo nelle foto ufficiali per il nuovo anno
Read more: I volti dei membri del Governo nelle foto ufficiali per il nuovo
Español
es
El Gobierno de Suiza a través de los tiempos
Read more: El Gobierno de Suiza a través de los ti
Português
pt
Governo federal publica a foto de 2026
Read more: Governo federal publica a foto de
العربية
ar
الصور الرسمية للحكومة الفدرالية السويسرية
Read more: الصور الرسمية للحكومة الفدرالية السو
中文
zh
瑞士联邦委员历年合影
Read more: 瑞士联邦委
Русский
ru
Правительство Швейцарии: история в фотографиях
Read more: Правительство Швейцарии: история в фотогр
For the new Federal Council photo, Guy Parmelin, who holds the rotating Swiss presidency in 2026, wanted the“perspective of the younger generation” to be reflected, the Federal Chancellery said in a statement on December 31.
To do this, Parmelin commissioned four photography students to take the official photo. The entire project was carried out by young people in training at the Vevey vocational school.
The photo shows the seven government ministers and the Federal Chancellor (left) gathered in the Salon de la Présidence, right next to the Federal Council's meeting room. The finished picture also shows the four students.“In this way, they make the creative process transparent and showcase the various aspects of their work,” said the Federal Chancellery.
Text: Reto Gysi von Wartburg/dos
You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here. Please join us!
If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at ....Read more
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment