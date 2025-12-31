Flu Cases Continue To Rise Sharply In Switzerland

In the last week of the year, 2,900 laboratory-confirmed cases of influenza were registered in Switzerland and Liechtenstein. Compared to the previous week, the number of influenza cases rose by almost 22%.

In the days after Christmas, the FOPH registered 31.90 cases of influenza per 100,000 inhabitants. The highest number of confirmed flu cases was in the canton of Basel-Stadt, where 59.59 cases of influenza were reported per 100,000 people. This was followed by the cantons of Jura (53.45) and Schaffhausen (51.88). The cantons of Obwalden (5.04), Appenzell Innerrhoden (5.98) and Appenzell Ausserrhoden (12.34) had the lowest number of confirmed influenza cases per 100,000 people.

Adapted from German by AI/jdp

