Man Seriously Injured After Falling From Chairlift In Central Switzerland

The Obwalden cantonal police announced the news on Wednesday, adding that the man was transported to hospital by a Rega rescue helicopter.

According to the note, the man had boarded the chairlift in Distelboden with other people in the direction of Erzegg. Just before the first pole, he fell from the chair from a height of eight metres.

At the moment, the reasons for the fall have not yet been clarified, but according to the police there is no indication of a technical cause. Since the investigation is ongoing, the authorities did not provide Keystone-ATS news agency with further details. No information about the nature of the injuries has been provided.

