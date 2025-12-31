Swiss Footballer Shaqiri Gets Greenlight For New Villa

The footballer's new villa, which includes an attached flat, a garage, an outdoor swimming pool and a jacuzzi, can now be built. However, the court specified in its verdict dated October 20, shutters must be installed on the windows.

The news was initially reported by the CH Media group newspapers. Roger Erdin, municipal secretary of Rheinfelden, later confirmed to Keystone-ATS news agency that the anonymous court ruling concerned the project of the Basel star.

The construction of the villa had been approved by the municipality in 2022, but objections had later been filed by neighbours. In January 2024, the Administrative Court had annulled the permit, finding that the permitted use of the land had been exceeded by 13%.

Last spring, however, the Federal Supreme Court had upheld the appeals lodged by the former national team player and the city against the cancellation of the building permit, ruling that the area of the attic should not be taken into account in the calculation of the utilisation factor. The case was subsequently referred back to the Cantonal Administrative Court to examine the other objections raised.

Adapted from Italian by AI/jdp