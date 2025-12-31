Panama Tragedy In Chiriquí: Young Man Found Dead In The Macho Canyon Of Monte

MENAFN - Newsroom Panama)The body of the young Erick Amir Morales Fuentes (19 years old) was recovered last night in the area known as Cañón Macho de Monte, located in Cuesta de Piedra, district of Tierras Altas (Chiriquí). Rescuers from the Fire Department and the National Civil Protection System (SINAPROC) received the alert about the disappearance of the young man at about 2:50 a.m. yesterday, so the search operation was coordinated between members of both entities.

The young man had entered the canyon and could not be located afterward, so his family reported him missing to 911. After hours of searching, his body was found at the bottom of a river by members of the response teams. It was recovered and placed in a safe area, where personnel from the Public Prosecutor's Office carried out the procedures for the removal of the body. At the moment, it is presumed that the young man, a resident of the Bugaba district, may have been caught in a strong current and drowned, but this will be confirmed during the autopsy.