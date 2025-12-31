Two Women Conquer Forbes And Put Panama At The Creative Peak Of 2025

MENAFN - Newsroom Panama) Panama closes out 2025 with a bang in the international entertainment scene. Forbes Central America and Forbes Mexico surprised everyone by including two Panamanian women on their prestigious“Most Creative Women of 2025” lists, a recognition that puts the country's female talent at the forefront of the global radar. Music and social media were the stages where these women shone brightly. One of them is María Laura Castillero, the young Panamanian sound engineer who, at just 22 years old, can already boast a Grammy Award.

Her name appears on the 'Most Creative 2025' list thanks to her work on 'Alma, Corazón y Salsa', Best Tropical Latin Album, a production led by Peruvian artists Tony Succar and Mimy Succar. Forbes highlighted her technical precision and sonic sensitivity, qualities that today make her part of the new elite of Latin sound. Trained in music production and sound engineering in the United States, María Laura works in Miami studios and represents a generation of Latin technical talent that not only performs, but creates from emotion.

The second Panamanian to steal the spotlight is Susy Mouriz, one of the most influential content creators in the region. With 33 million YouTube subscribers and 16.7 million TikTok followers, Susy was recognized by Forbes Mexico as a 'Top Creator 2025,' a dream come true for the girl who started making videos at age 11, inspired by YouTubers Yuya and Germán Garmendia. Although she now lives primarily in Mexico, Susy has never lost her Panamanian essence. Her success is based on being authentic and building a community that she herself calls her“best friends.”

For Forbes, its ability to create spaces where people feel understood is key in a creator economy that continues to grow and which, according to Goldman Sachs, will reach 107 million creators by 2030. The reactions were immediate. Figures like Brithany Ryce applauded her“consistency and unwavering commitment,” while Moyra Brunette wished her continued success. Music producer Faster commented, “This young woman is killing it!” celebrating the Panamanian artist's impact on the digital world.