The Chinese Association In Panama Sent Correspondence To Reiterate Its Willingness To Collaborate On The Project

MENAFN - Newsroom Panama) The Chinese Association in Panama has indicated that they are closely monitoring the reconstruction of the monument at the Bridge of the Americas viewpoint, an order given by President José Raúl Mulino, following the demolition on Saturday, December 27, by Mayor Stefany Dayan Peñalba, which was widely known throughout Panama. For now, they have not had a formal conversation with Peñalba, meaning that he remains their main obstacle to coordinating the reconstruction. The association has sent correspondence to the Presidency, the Ministry of Culture, and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, reiterating its willingness to collaborate on the project.

The project, inaugurated in 2004 to commemorate 150 years of the Chinese community's presence in the country, was managed and financed primarily by contributions from members of the Panamanian Chinese community. “The marble plaque on the obelisk records contributions ranging from $100 to $1,000 from community members, demonstrating that this is a heritage of Panama and its people,” Esteban Cheung, spokesperson and member of the Chinese Association in Panama, emphasized to news media.

The original concession for the maintenance of the Bridge of the Americas viewpoint was valid for two decades, until 2024, when the association requested its renewal and proposed additional maintenance of the monument. However, the municipality's failure to respond promptly ultimately led to the site's demolition. “The support we have received demonstrates that this is not just an issue for the Chinese community, but a cultural heritage of Panama, representing the diversity and multiculturalism of the country,” he said.