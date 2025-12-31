Yesoul Fitness / Key word(s): Product Launch

Smart Indoor Bike for Home Fitness: How YESOUL G1 M PLUS Supports Healthy and Sustainable Training for the New Year

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

HONG KONG, Dec. 31, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- As 2026 begins, more people are rethinking how to stay active in a way that is effective, safe, and sustainable. With colder seasons, increasingly busy schedules, and growing awareness of long-term health, home fitness has become an essential part of modern lifestyles. Among the most trusted solutions, indoor cycling continues to stand out for its efficiency, versatility, and accessibility. Health-Focused, Low-Impact Training for Everyday Fitness Indoor cycling is widely recognized as a highly effective low-impact cardiovascular exercise. It supports heart health, endurance, lower-body strength, and weight management. With minimal stress on joints, it is suitable for users from beginners and busy professionals to experienced athletes seeking joint-friendly cross-training. With adjustable magnetic resistance, training intensity can be tailored from steady endurance rides to interval sessions, climbs, and sprints. This allows users to maintain consistent progress year-round, even during winter or when outdoor exercise is limited.



Smart Technology and Interactive Training Experience Modern fitness is increasingly data-driven and interactive. The G1 M PLUS provides real-time workout tracking, displaying essential metrics such as training duration, resistance level, distance, and calories burned. This helps users better understand their performance, stay motivated, and train more efficiently. Through Free & Unlimited Mirroring, users can connect their smartphone or tablet and display content directly on the bike's 21.5-inch rotating HD screen, including popular platforms like Zwift and YouTube. Importantly, this feature does not require a Yesoul App subscription, ensuring users can enjoy interactive and engaging training without mandatory membership fees. Those who prefer guided workouts can optionally use the Yesoul App, while all workout data is accessible on both the bike's screen and the app for full flexibility. The integration of smart technology and interactive training transforms indoor cycling into a connected, data-driven experience that is both motivating and versatile for a wide range of users. Safety, Comfort, and Quiet Performance at Home Safety and comfort are essential for daily home workouts, especially in shared living environments. The G1 M PLUS is built with a stable frame, ergonomic riding geometry, and intuitive controls, ensuring a smooth and secure training experience for long-term use. This bike features a larger, ventilated comfort seat for enhanced comfort. Its spacious, breathable design reduces heat and moisture, while the ergonomic shape and additional padding provide a pleasant seating experience-even during long and intense workouts. Combined with a quiet, smooth drive system, the bike is ideal for early-morning or late-night training sessions without disturbing others. Its compact footprint allows it to integrate easily into apartments, bedrooms, or home gyms of all sizes. FunCardio: Staying Motivated Through Variety Consistency is key to achieving fitness goals, and enjoyment plays a crucial role in maintaining motivation. FunCardio training introduces variety by combining cycling with off-bike workouts such as strength training, stretching, or yoga using the rotating screen, while streaming entertaining content from platforms like YouTube and Zwift. This combination makes every workout engaging, interactive, and fun. For busy parents, professionals, or anyone with fragmented schedules, the G1 M PLUS supports short, effective workouts without compromising quality, making it easier to stay active, motivated, and entertained over time. A Smarter Way to Train in New Year By integrating health-focused performance, smart technology with interactive training, quiet and safe design with ventilated comfort seat , subscription freedom, sustainable long-term value, and engaging FunCardio variety, the YESOUL G1 M PLUS Indoor Bike represents a modern, future-ready approach to home fitness. It offers an effective and enjoyable way to stay active in New Year and beyond. To learn more, visit . Photo -



