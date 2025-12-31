Update On Ongoing Transactions With Pharmaceutical Company Grupo Landsteiner And The NASDAQ Listing Of VERAXA Biotech AG
Xlife Sciences AG today announced, following the completion of its internal information processes, the twelve project companies that will be partnered with Grupo Landsteiner. The transaction establishes a company with a scalable structure that combines an innovative portfolio with industrial expertise and is designed to accelerate the development and partnering of the projects.
As part of the transaction, the technology platform companies Inventum Genetics GmbH and inflamed pharma GmbH; the biotechnology and therapy companies alytas therapeutics GmbH, Baliopharm AG, Lysatpharma GmbH and Firstgene Life Sciences GmbH; the medical technology companies Axenoll Life Sciences AG, novaxomx GmbH, saniva diagnostics GmbH, x-kidney diagnostics GmbH and x-nuclear diagnostics GmbH; and the artificial intelligence focused company FUSE-AI AG will be partnered.
Xlife Sciences AG and Grupo Landsteiner are currently working together to define the corporate and legal structure of the US company to be established. In parallel, the required accounting, organizational and regulatory frameworks are being implemented to support a planned NASDAQ listing in 2026.
The transaction is not expected to result in any operational changes for the involved project companies. All parties involved welcome the additional expertise, industrial experience and international reach that Grupo Landsteiner is expected to contribute to the respective project companies.
VERAXA Biotech AG
VERAXA Biotech AG has successfully resolved all outstanding matters with the commercial register and the auditors. The distribution of invitations for the extraordinary general meeting is planned for January 2026. In the meantime, the VERAXA team is looking forward to a full and engaging schedule surrounding the JP Morgan Health Care Conference in San Francisco.
Oliver R. Baumann, CEO of Xlife Sciences AG, commented: ((Both transactions represent major milestones for Xlife Sciences AG. The entire team is working with full commitment to ensure the fastest possible execution. We look ahead to 2026 and would like to thank our shareholders, partners and colleagues for the trust they have placed in us.))
Financial calendar
Annual Report 2025 28 April 2026
Annual Shareholders Meeting 2026 26 June 2026
Half-Year Report 2026 24 September 2026
