Delhi Govt To Build 400 Km Of Roads To Cut Dust Pollution After GRAP Curbs Lifted: CM
GRAP, a short-term emergency framework triggered during severe air pollution episodes, prohibits construction activity across the city.
According to the Chief Minister, the proposed roads will be built wall-to-wall to prevent dust generation from unpaved road edges, a major contributor to particulate pollution in the capital, reported PTI.
Mist Spray Systems to Complement Road Work
In addition to road construction, the Delhi government is installing mist spray systems along central verges to suppress airborne dust particles, the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) said in a statement.
Gupta said around 340 mist spray systems are currently operational, with coverage being expanded in phases across the city.
The government said budgetary allocations for 300 km of the proposed roads have already been released by the Centre, while the remaining 100 km will be constructed using Delhi government funds. Tenders and procedural formalities for the project have been completed, the Chief Minister added.
Air Quality Remains a Concern
Delhi's overall air quality showed marginal improvement on Tuesday, with the Air Quality Index (AQI) recorded at 388 ('very poor') at 4 p.m., compared with 401 ('severe') a day earlier.
However, several areas, including Anand Vihar, Chandni Chowk, Rohini and Punjabi Bagh, continued to report 'severe' air quality levels at 8 p.m.
(KNN Bureau)
