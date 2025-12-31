Mission-Mode Reforms Key To Deeper Global Market Integration: PM Modi

MENAFN - KNN India)Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday held discussions at NITI Aayog with a group of noted economists and domain experts on the theme 'Aatmanirbharta and Structural Transformation: Agenda for Viksit Bharat'.

Addressing the gathering, the Prime Minister outlined the key pillars guiding India's development trajectory towards 2047, describing Viksit Bharat as a national aspiration that has evolved beyond a government objective into a shared societal goal.

He observed that shifts in education, consumption patterns and global mobility signal rising aspirations, underscoring the need for stronger institutional capacity and forward-looking infrastructure planning.

Call for Mission-Mode Reforms

The Prime Minister emphasised the need for mission-mode reforms to enhance global competitiveness and deepen India's integration with international markets.

He said policymaking and budgeting should remain anchored to a long-term vision for 2047, while ensuring India continues to position itself as a key hub for the global workforce and supply chains.

Focus on Productivity, Technology and Digital Infrastructure

During the interaction, participating economists shared perspectives on improving productivity and competitiveness across manufacturing and services.

Discussions centred on accelerating structural transformation through higher household savings, sustained infrastructure investment and the adoption of advanced technologies.

The role of artificial intelligence as a cross-sector productivity enabler was examined, alongside the continued expansion of India's Digital Public Infrastructure (DPI) to support economic efficiency and inclusion.

Reform Momentum and Growth Outlook

Participants noted that the extensive set of cross-sector reforms undertaken in 2025, and their expected consolidation in the coming year, are likely to strengthen economic fundamentals and create new growth opportunities. These measures, they observed, could help India maintain its position among the world's fastest-growing major economies.

Participants

The interaction included several leading economists and experts, among them Shankar Acharya, Ashok K. Bhattacharya, N.R. Bhanumurthy, Amita Batra, Janmejaya Sinha, Amit Chandra, Rajani Sinha, Dinesh Kanabar, Basanta Pradhan, Madan Sabnavis, Ashima Goyal, Dharmakirti Joshi, Umakant Dash, Pinaki Chakraborty, Indranil Sen Gupta, Samiran Chakraborty, Abhiman Das, Rahul Bajoria, Monika Halan and Siddhartha Sanyal.

