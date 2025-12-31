Govt Launches Market Access Support Scheme Targeting Msmes, New Exporters & Priority Sectors

MENAFN - KNN India)The Government on Wednesday launched the Market Access Support (MAS) Intervention under the Export Promotion Mission (EPM), a flagship initiative approved by the Union Cabinet on November 12, 2025.

The intervention is being implemented under the NIRYAT DISHA sub-scheme and is aimed at strengthening international market access for Indian exporters, with a focus on micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs), first-time exporters and firms in priority sectors.

Coordinated Implementation Across Ministries

The Export Promotion Mission is being jointly implemented by the Department of Commerce, the Ministry of MSME and the Ministry of Finance, in coordination with Indian Missions abroad, Export Promotion Councils (EPCs), Commodity Boards and industry associations.

The MAS Intervention seeks to enhance buyer connect and expand India's footprint in global markets through structured, outcome-oriented market access initiatives.

Support for Trade Events and Buyer Engagement

Under the scheme, financial and institutional support will be provided for Buyer-Seller Meets (BSMs), participation in international trade fairs and exhibitions, Mega Reverse Buyer-Seller Meets organised in India, and trade delegations to priority and emerging export destinations.

A rolling three-to-five-year calendar of key market access events will be prepared and approved in advance, allowing exporters and organising agencies to plan participation ahead of time and ensuring continuity in market development efforts.

Focus on MSMEs and Export Diversification

At least 35 per cent MSME participation has been mandated for supported events, with special emphasis on new geographies and smaller markets to promote export diversification.

Trade delegations will typically comprise a minimum of 50 participants, with flexibility based on market conditions and strategic considerations.

Financial support ceilings and cost-sharing ratios at the event level have been rationalised, with preferential support for priority sectors and markets.

Small exporters with export turnover of up to Rs 75 lakh in the preceding year will be eligible for partial airfare support to encourage participation by new and smaller exporters.

Digital Platform and Outcome Monitoring

All processes-including event listing, proposal submission, approvals, participant onboarding, fund disbursal and monitoring-will be conducted through the gov portal to ensure transparency and ease of access.

Mandatory online feedback from participating exporters will be instituted to assess buyer quality, business leads generated and market relevance. The guidelines will be refined over time based on feedback and implementation experience.

New Components to Be Added

The government said a new component for Proofs-of-Concept and product demonstrations for overseas buyers, particularly in technology-intensive and emerging sectors, will be notified shortly.

Additional digital tools for lead tracking, exporter follow-up and market intelligence integration will also be rolled out in phases.

(KNN Bureau)