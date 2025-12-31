MAS Scheme To Support Msmes Facing Export Constraints: FIEO President
Strategic Boost for Exporters
FIEO President S.C. Ralhan described the MAS Intervention as a paradigm shift in India's export promotion strategy.“By focusing on predictable, well-planned, and outcome-driven market access activities, the government has addressed a long-standing need of exporters, particularly MSMEs, who often face constraints in accessing overseas markets,” he said.
Structured Support and Diversification
Under MAS, structured financial and institutional support will be provided for Buyer-Seller Meets (BSMs), international trade fairs and exhibitions, Mega Reverse Buyer-Seller Meets (RBSMs) in India, and trade delegations to priority and emerging markets.
The initiative aims to improve buyer connect and enhance India's presence in global markets through outcome-oriented interventions.
Ralhan noted,“The provision of a three-to-five-year advance calendar of international events will significantly improve planning certainty for exporters and trade bodies. Mandating a minimum 35 per cent participation of MSMEs and prioritising new geographies, will go a long way in broad-basing India's export growth and promoting diversification.”
Focus on Technology and Global Integration
FIEO also welcomed the upcoming introduction of Proof-of-Concept and Product Demonstration support, particularly for technology-intensive and sunrise sectors, alongside advanced digital tools for market intelligence and exporter follow-up.
“MAS has the potential to become a cornerstone of India's export ecosystem by creating stronger buyer engagement, data-driven policy feedback and deeper integration of Indian exporters into global value chains,” Ralhan said.
FIEO reaffirmed its commitment to working closely with the Government and stakeholders to ensure effective implementation of the MAS Intervention.
(KNN Bureau)
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment