Major Reforms Carried Out In 2025 To Strengthen India's Mineral Security, Says Mines Ministry

MENAFN - KNN India)A series of wide-ranging policy reforms were undertaken in 2025 in order to modernise India's mining ecosystem and strengthen the country's mineral security, Ministry of Mines said in a release.

Central to these efforts was the enactment of the Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Amendment Act, 2025, alongside the expansion and renaming of the National Mineral Exploration Trust (NMET) as the National Mineral Exploration and Development Trust (NMEDT), supported by enhanced funding provisions.

The Ministry said that the reform agenda also focused on improving regulatory efficiency and investor confidence through streamlining of mineral auction processes with clearly defined timelines, removal of restrictions on the sale of minerals from captive mines, and reclassification of select minerals as major minerals.

In addition, royalty rates for critical minerals were notified to bring greater clarity and predictability to the sector.

Further measures included the promotion of mineral exchanges to enhance market transparency and the implementation of offshore mining reforms to unlock new resource potential.

Collectively, these initiatives are intended to improve transparency, enhance ease of doing business, accelerate mineral production and promote sustainable development.

The reforms position the mining sector as a strategic pillar in supporting economic growth.

(KNN Bureau)