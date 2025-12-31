Techforce Robotics (NGTF) Reveals Beverage Robotics Platform To Optimize Efficiency And Increase Revenue



The company has announced a proprietary beverage dispensing robotic system called the Beverage Bot, which is designed to not only boost service efficiency, but also increase revenue

It was created to address two challenges faced by venues, including long wait times for service and lost revenue due to insufficient staff during busy periods The company expects to begin accepting orders for the Beverage Bot within the first quarter of 2026, and is targeting initial deployments at large venues, enterprise operators, and hospitality partners with multiple locations

Nightfood Holdings Inc. (OTCQB: NGTF), dba as TechForce Robotics, an AI-driven robotics company, recently announced that the company is developing and launching a proprietary beverage dispensing robotic system called BIM-E (Beverages in Motion – Everywhere).

The system is designed to optimize both beverage revenue and service efficiency and was created to address two major challenges faced by many venues: long wait times and lost revenue caused by insufficient staff during busy periods. It reduces beverage serve time and may help capture...

